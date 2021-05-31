Pakistan, Iraq review progress in defence cooperation

BAGHDAD/ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Iraqi Defence Minister Jumaa Inad Saadoun Khattab reviewed on Sunday the progress made on various aspects of defence collaboration between the two countries.

During a meeting at the Iraqi Ministry of Defence, the two ministers noted with contentment the steady growth in bilateral defence relations, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further deepen and diversify bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and defence production.

The two ministers agreed to continue exchanging senior level delegations to sustain the positive momentum in the growing defence relationship between the two countries.

The foreign minister rejoiced the opportunity of meeting the Iraqi defence minister twice within three months.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi and Iraq’s Interior Minister Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al-Ghanimi agreed on Sunday on the need to exchange delegations with a view to enhancing cooperation in security matters, counter narcotics measures and visa facilitation.

During the meeting, Qureshi highlighted the professional expertise and commitment of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies in dealing effectively with the challenge of terrorism.

He said the two countries could benefit from cooperation in countering terrorism, particularly by sharing expertise and intelligence as well as training and capacity building of their law enforcement agencies.

The Iraqi interior minister welcomed the suggestion.

Qureshi acknowledged the sacrifices made by Iraq in its successful fight against terrorism. He also underscored strong religious and cultural affinities between the people of the two countries, saying these bonds also provided significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

In this regard, the foreign minister emphasised the need to enhance people to people linkages, particularly by promoting religious tourism between the two countries.

He said facilitation of visas and improved services to Pakistani Zaireen could lead to enhanced bilateral trade, commerce and investment.

Agreeing with Qureshi, Al-Ghanimi assured him of cooperation in this regard. He also highlighted the need to enhance cooperation between the two countries in countering narcotics and drug control.

Qureshi was concluding his three-day visit to Iraq on Sunday. He undertook the visit from May 28 to 30 at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart, Dr Fuad Hussein.