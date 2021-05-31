PPP lawmaker says volume of KP cabinet unconstitutional

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet is unconstitutional as the numbers of ministers in it exceed what the Constitution permits.

Talking to reporters, he said that according to the Constitution, the volume of the provincial cabinet including the chief minister should be 11 percent of the total strength.

The Pakistan People’s Party MPA said that the number of ministers including the chief minister is currently 17, but it should actually be 15.

He said he had also pointed this out in a recent session of the provincial assembly and the speaker KP Assembly has assured to find a solution to the issue after getting a report from the attorney general.

He asked the government to reduce the number of ministers so that the province and its affairs could be run through a constitutional body.