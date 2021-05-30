Maryam says PDM has its own politics, Parliament has own strategy

By News desk

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday decided to go ahead with the future protest strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government without support of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP).

The strict stand of the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal and others prevailed over efforts of the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif whose efforts fell short of bringing back the PPP and ANP in the movement. “We did not even discuss the PPP and ANP and as they are no longer part of the PDM,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said while taking to media persons after the PDM meeting said adding the two parties still have the time to approach the alliance.

He said that the PDM did not have the time to discuss issue of ANP and PPP at meetings. “The two parties still have time to approach PDM leadership and we will wait for their response,” he said.

During the press talk, the JUI-F chief was flanked by Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal and other leaders.

Maryam Nawaz avoided to take questions regarding the ANP and PPP, but said that Nawaz Sharif had the stance similar to that of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “Our enemy will attack us whenever we show any weaknesses,” Maryam said.

She said that they should not be dragged by media into non-issues like ANP and PPP. “The PPP leadership recognises Shehbaz Sharif as the opposition leader,” she said, adding that neither the two parties are in PDM nor those were her targets and the ANP and PPP are now non-issues.

Maryam maintained that the PDM was totally independent in taking its decision, adding that Shehbaz Sharif was also bound to fulfil his responsibility as the opposition leader. She said the PDM has its own politics, while Parliament has own strategy. She said reconciliation would be seen when there is resistance as those having power understand language of resistance.

To a question, Fazlur Rehman said Shehbaz Sharif was very much part of the PDM and at a meeting with him on Friday, he (Shehbaz) had categorically stated that whatever is opinion, the final decisions would be taken by the alliance.

Fazlur Rehman said the PDM meeting also chalked out a mass contact campaign and it was decided to stage public meetings after budget. A public meeting will be held in Swat on July 4, in Karachi on July 29 while a grand event would be held in Islamabad on August 14. The agenda of protest events would be Kashmir, Palestine and other issues. He said the PDM meeting also categorically rejected government’s proposal of use of electronic voting machine terming the same as one-sided electoral reforms and an attempt for pre poll rigging.

The Maulana said the PDM also demanded that the institutions should take the Parliament into confidence relating to consequences of Doha agreement regarding Afghanistan, priorities of the new US administration and rumours that Pakistan government would allow its air basis to the US.

Sources said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Nawaz took strong stance against the ANP and PPP, saying that the meeting had not been called to discuss future of these parties with PDM. They said the PPP leadership made a mockery of the discipline and manifesto of the PDM and still they were not ready to admit their mistake.

Fazlur Rehman said the PDM leaders also strongly condemned attack on journalists.

In its reaction on developments in the PDM meeting, the PPP made it clear that it will not accept any dictation, and stood firm on its stance that the PDM had to sought apology from the party and withdraw its show cause notice.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to give future line of action of the PPP today (Sunday) as he is scheduled to visit Wali Bagh in Charsadda for condolence with the ANP President Asfandyar Wali on death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan and will also hold the talk with media.

According to sources in the PPP, the party before formulating any future line of action wants to consult the ANP.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the people of the country have rejected the treacherous narrative of the opposition alliance.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that such rejected elements were trying hard for getting an NRO [secret deal], but as long as Imran Khan was the prime minister, they would not get any relaxation or concession and those who remained involved in looting the national resources would be held accountable.

He termed the PDM an alliance of failed and incompetent politicians.

They did not dare hold a long march or tender resignations from the assemblies, and they also have no courage to run any campaign or movement against the government.

Usman Buzdar said that the PDM, which was involved in hatching conspiracies, have now fallen victim to chaos in its ranks.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the women parliamentarians’ role in the process of progress was praiseworthy and their opinion would be given due respect while devising development projects.

Talking to the delegation of women parliamentarians in Lahore, the chief said that due rights to the women would be ensured and problems of their constituencies would be resolved.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that political circus of the opposition had no value rather it was just an exercise to sit together, talk and leave.

In her statement issued here, she said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) balloon had already been deflated.