Official takes notice of violence on citizen

PESHAWAR: The director general of Law and Human Rights has taken notice of the torture on one Shahid Ali hailing from Swat and said strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.
He said that violence against children was a violation of human rights, adding that protection of human rights would be ensured and no-one would be allowed to take law into their own hands. The accused involved in violence would be brought to justice, he added.