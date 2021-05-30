Two die in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Two persons, including a teenage boy, died in separate incidents in the district on Saturday.

According to Sera-e-Saleh Police Station, Muhammad Salim Khan of Kailag village had a property dispute with Muhammad Irshad.

On Saturday afternoon, Muhammad Irshad along with some of his relatives allegedly attacked Salim Khan. Salim Khan allegedly opened fire on the attackers, killing Muhammad Irshad on the spot.

The police arrested Salim Khan. In a remote village of Khanpur, a teenage boy committed suicide by swallowing some poisonous stuff.