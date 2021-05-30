Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at KU

The University of Karachi (KU) in collaboration with the Sindh health department has established a Covid-19 vaccination centre at the CBSCR Research Institute of the varsity.

The spokesman for the Sindh government and adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, environment and coastal development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Saturday inaugurated the vaccination centre which would provide free-of-charge vaccination to the teaching and non-teaching staff and students of KU.

Wahab said all segments of society needed to counter the negative propaganda regarding vaccination and everyone must get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. He added that he was grateful to the management of the KU for recognising the need to set up a vaccination centre at the campus through which the faculty and administrative staff of the varsity as well as thousands of students from all over the country would be able to get free vaccination.

He was of the view that educational institutions were the best source of creating awareness among the masses. Teachers were an asset of any society as they played a great role in shaping the mindset of the people, he said.

He explained that there were currently more than 250 vaccination centres in the province where free vaccines were being administered. All the negative propaganda and the pandemic could be defeated through effective vaccination campaigns, social distancing and use of masks, he asserted.

“The establishment of vaccination centres in educational institutions has sent a message that everyone should be vaccinated against Covid-19. Citizens should fulfil their national responsibility by getting vaccinated,” Wahab said.

KU Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said steps taken by the Sindh government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 were commendable. He thanked the provincial government for establishing a vaccination centre at the varsity.

He added that teachers, administrative staff and students of KU would receive free vaccination at the centre. He remarked that students studying at the varsity belonging to different parts of the country could be the best source for creating awareness about the Covid-19 vaccination countrywide.

Dr Iraqi informed the inauguration ceremony that ample stock of Sinopharm, SinoVac, CanSino, and AstraZeneca were available at the KU vaccination centre.

KU Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed, deans of all faculties, KU ICCBS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, chairpersons and faculty members of various departments, Karachi University Teachers Society President Prof Dr Shah Ali Ul Qader and others were also present on this occasion.