Two kidnapped men recovered

PESHAWAR: Two local men including a Sikh community member, who had been kidnapped from various areas of the provincial capital, were recovered here on Saturday.

An official said that one Avinash Singh had gone missing from Gulberg in February.

Police had nominated four minority members, including a woman, for involvement in his kidnapping on the complaint of the family.Meanwhile, police have also recovered a young boy, Salman, who had been picked up from the Matani area. Reports said he was kidnapped over a monetary dispute of Rs4.3 million. One accused Mahboob was arrested in the case.