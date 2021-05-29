PSPA endeavouring for betterment of the poor: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) is endeavouring for the betterment of destitute and deserving strata of the society. Talking to the media at the Punjab Social Protection Authority office along with Vice Chairperson Jamal Nasir Cheema here on Thursday, she said the Bahimmat Buzurg Programme is a flagship programme of the PTI government which is providing dignified social protection to elderly persons, preferably females, above the age of 65. This programme has been started with Rs 2 billion and under this programme, needy senior citizens are getting a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000.

The special assistant said the Ehsaas Punjab Masawaat Programme is the first program of its kind to provide unconditional cash transfer to elderly transgender persons with the benefit amount of Rs 3,000 per month and an unconditional cash transfer to disabled transgender persons with the benefit amount of Rs 2,000 per month. She said low literacy rate is an important issue, but the Punjab Social Protection Authority is playing an important role in increasing the literacy rate through Zewar-e-Taleem Programme. She said the Zewar-e-Taleem Programme is a conditional cash transfer to girl students enrolled in public sector schools in 16 districts with low literacy rate. These girls are receiving Rs 1,000 per month in compliance with the 80% attendance requirement in schools.

The purpose of this initiative is to improve girls’ enrolment and retention in schools, she said. The SACM said that a gang in DG Khan tribal areas committed inhuman acts due to a longstanding enmity a few days ago. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, while taking timely action, formally convened a meeting of law-enforcement agencies and directed them to take legal action against the culprits.