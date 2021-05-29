AVM Irfan made Air Marshal

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice-Marshal Irfan Ahmad, presently serving as director-general (projects) at the Air Headquarters, has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal. Air Marshal Irfan Ahmad was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and two Operational Air Bases. He has served as Director-General of Welfare and Rehabilitation at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He has also performed his duties as Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command. He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School and National Defence University. He holds master’s degree in Security Studies from the US and M Phil in Public Policy and Security Management. He is the recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).