Dr Panjwani Centre resumes DNA testing

The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) of the University of Karachi has resumed its DNA testing service after the Sindh government released funds for the laboratory.

The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, announced this on Thursday. The spokesman of the ICCBS said in a statement that there were only two-day suspensions in the routine testing service due to an extreme shortage of funds due to an over 18 months’ delay in their release.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences and COMSTECH coordinator-general, has thanked Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho for her sustained support for and confidence in the ICCBS for running the state-of-the-art forensic DNA laboratory in Sindh and other government laboratories.

This state-of-the-art world-class forensic DNA laboratory, established at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research, works as a part of Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, University of Karachi.