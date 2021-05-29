MQM-P submits resolution in PA for probe into fake urban domiciles

Lawmakers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly for hold an investigation into issuance of fake domiciles in Sindh.

The resolution, which has been supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Grand Democratic Alliance and Jamaat-e-Islami, also demands action against officials involved in the issuance of fake domiciles and permanent residence certificates (PRCs) in the urban areas and those who got jobs based on those fake documents.

The resolution also calls on the government to investigate the matter with the Anti-Corruption Establishment, National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Authority, and bring the culprits to justice.

Pucca Qila anniversary

The MQM-P also observed the anniversary of the 1990 Hyderabad Pucca Qila tragedy by holding a general workers meeting and paying homage to the victims.

Around 40 people were killed in a police operation in the Pucca Qila neighbourhood of Hyderabad on May 26 and May 27 in 1990. Speaking at the meeting, MQM-P leaders said that during those days, hatred and barbarism by then-Pakistan Peoples Party-led government was evident in the streets of Hyderabad, and several hundred people were massacred in a matter of hours.