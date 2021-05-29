42 held for corona SOPs breach

LAHORE

Lahore police registered 21 cases and arrested 42 persons for failing to comply with corona SOPs. Since March 27, a total of 6,165 cases of violations of corona SOPs were registered. Valuables burnt: Valuables were burnt but no loss of life was reported in five different incidents of fire in the city on Friday.

In the first incident, a fire broke out in a cotton factory on Manga Road where ten fire tenders participated in an effort to extinguish the fire. The other four fire incidents were reported in a shop on Sheikhupura Road, in a girls’ hostel in D Block New Muslim Town, in a house in D Block Johar Town and in a shoe factory near Parchi Stop, Nain Sukh respectively. The firefighters extinguished the fire.

Boy injured: A boy was injured when he came in contact with a live wire in Chungi Amar Sadhu area on Friday. The injured boy identified as Murtaza, 10, was admitted to hospital. The boy was on the roof of his house when a live wire fell on him. Body recovered: The body of a man was recovered from a canal near New Campus Muslim Town on Friday.