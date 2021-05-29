42 held for corona SOPs breach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE
Lahore police registered 21 cases and arrested 42 persons for failing to comply with corona SOPs. Since March 27, a total of 6,165 cases of violations of corona SOPs were registered. Valuables burnt: Valuables were burnt but no loss of life was reported in five different incidents of fire in the city on Friday.
In the first incident, a fire broke out in a cotton factory on Manga Road where ten fire tenders participated in an effort to extinguish the fire. The other four fire incidents were reported in a shop on Sheikhupura Road, in a girls’ hostel in D Block New Muslim Town, in a house in D Block Johar Town and in a shoe factory near Parchi Stop, Nain Sukh respectively. The firefighters extinguished the fire.
Boy injured: A boy was injured when he came in contact with a live wire in Chungi Amar Sadhu area on Friday. The injured boy identified as Murtaza, 10, was admitted to hospital. The boy was on the roof of his house when a live wire fell on him. Body recovered: The body of a man was recovered from a canal near New Campus Muslim Town on Friday.