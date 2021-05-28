close
Fri May 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

UVAS distributes Rs28m among students

National

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) with the support of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) distributed cheques of worth over Rs28 million to its 338 needy/talented students under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project. According to a press release, the Directorate of University Advancement and Financial Aid (DUAFA) of the UVAS arranged scholarship disbursement ceremony at the City campus. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the ceremony and distributed scholarship cheques among students. Speaking on the occasion, the VC lauded the Ehsaas Undergraduates Scholarship Project (Phase-1) for financially helping the needy and talented students during their studies.

