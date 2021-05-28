JJCs yet to be formed

LAHORE: Juvenile Justice Committees have not been formed because of not receiving members’ lists from the district judiciary in 19 districts of Punjab.

According to documents, despite repeated requests, the names of JJCs members have not been received from the district judiciary of Lahore, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Khushab, Sialkot and Toba Tek Singh. Under Section 10 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2018, the JJCs are supposed to be ormed within three months of the implementation of the act. These committees will consist of four members in each district. The Interior Department has been assigned the task to constitute these committees. No notification could be issued due to non-formation of these committees in the 19 districts. It is said a big hurdle to the formation of these committees is the nomination of lawyers as JJCs members.