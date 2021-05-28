Meets Sikh delegation in US: Pakistan safest country for minorities, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has said Pakistan is the safest country in the world for minorities while massacre of minorities are taking place in India, sanctioned by the Modi government.

The governor said this while talking to a Sikhs delegation in the US. India is still not accepting the Kartarpur Corridor project, adding that people of different religions are living in harmony in Pakistan and practicing their rights with freedom.

International organisations including the United States should take note of Indian atrocities so that minorities in India can have protection and religious freedom.

He said all minorities in Pakistan including Christians, Hindus and Sikhs are living peacefully, have religious freedom and the government is ensuring their protection as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam.

The PTI government is fulfilling its responsibility of ensuring the provision of rights to all minorities in Pakistan. The Constitution of Pakistan protects the fundamental rights of every individual without any discrimination of any religion.

The Kartarpur Corridor is a testament to the government’s minority-friendly initiatives, he added. He said Pakistan is the safest country for minorities but in Modi’s India, Muslims and other minorities are being persecuted.

The violence on minorities goes unchecked and Muslims are no longer safe in Modi’s India, where Muslims are lynched in daylight and mob violence has also become a norm, he added. Sarwar said international human rights organisations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International often report on the plight of religious minorities in India.

He said India should be compelled through diplomatic pressure to ensure religious freedom as well as protection of life and property of the minorities, including Muslims living in India, and to stop massacre of minorities.