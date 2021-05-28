Rescue 1122 establishes its squad in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: The Rescue 1122 has established its squad in Kaghan valley to provide the rescue and relief services to visitors as the government restored the tourism activities in the valley. “We have established our second station in Kaghan valley as the government restored tourism activities there and initially medical staff along with an ambulance would provide the emergency healthcare and other services,” Hafeezu Rehman, the district emergency officer, told reporters here on Thursday.

He said that director general Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad, had issued the special directives for launching the emergency services in Naran, the commercial headquarters of Kaghan valley.

Rehman said that staff would remain vigilant round-the-clock to provide emergency healthcare and rescue and relief services to tourists coming to enjoy the picturesque Kaghan valley.