Special O Level exams from July 26

Islamabad : The Ministry of Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training on Thursday issued a no objection certificate to the British Council for the holding of the special O Level examinations in the country from July 26 to August 6.
In a tweet, education minister Shafqat Mahmood said the initiative would facilitate O Level students to start A level or FA and FSc examinations from September.
"This kind of examinations in July is unprecedented and I am happy that the Cambridge is arranging it," he said.
The minister said the COVID-19 pandemic had created immense difficulties in all walks of life, especially in education.
"We have been taking difficult decisions to ensure that education/learning continues. Every decision has pros and cons but for us the interest/welfare of students is always paramount," he said.