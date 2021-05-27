close
Thu May 27, 2021
May 27, 2021

PHC to remain closed on 31st

May 27, 2021

LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London, and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Monday (31st May) on the eve of Spring Bank Holiday.

In a statement, the High Commission has advised the community members seeking consular assistance for any emergency to call on the emergency contact numbers of the High Commission and respective consulates, available on the High Commission’s website.

