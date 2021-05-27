PHC to remain closed on 31st

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London, and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Monday (31st May) on the eve of Spring Bank Holiday.
In a statement, the High Commission has advised the community members seeking consular assistance for any emergency to call on the emergency contact numbers of the High Commission and respective consulates, available on the High Commission’s website.