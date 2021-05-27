Buzdar’s welfare plans to solve problems: Basharat

LAHORE:Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has formulated best strategy to solve public problems by launching welfare programme ‘Service at Your Doorstep’.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said under this three-week programme, best standard of cleanliness would be established in streets and Mohallahs and citizens would be able to upload complaints about the cleanliness of their area on ‘Khidmat App’ from their homes without any delay. Raja Basharat said this programme was gaining popularity all over Punjab and this people-friendly programme of Punjab government was being highly appreciated by the citizens.

He said ‘Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par’ is one such programme which will not only create awareness among the citizens to keep their areas clean and away from diseases but also make the government agencies concerned realise their responsibilities in this regard. He appealed to people to take full part in this campaign and make their streets, neighbourhoods, cities and the province beautiful and healthy by making it a success.