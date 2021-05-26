PK-77 civic issues resolution assured

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority Director-General Ammara Khan had a detailed meeting with Special Assistant for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash over Peshawar and his constituency PK-77.

According to an official handout, the meeting discussed ways to expedite work on pending public development projects.

During the meeting, the special assistant discussed lighting on Dilzak Road, Saeedabad drain problem, gas issue of Khalsa I, a pedestrian bridge at Paharipura and other civic issues of Phandu Chowk residents.

The PDA director-general assured the special assistant that the issues would be resolved immediately.