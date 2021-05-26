close
Wed May 26, 2021
AFP
May 26, 2021

Armenian soldier killed in shootout with Azerbaijani forces

World

YEREVAN: An Armenian soldier was killed on Tuesday in a border shootout with Azerbaijani forces, Armenia’s defence ministry said, with tensions still high after last September’s war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh district. It said that the situation was now "calm" after the skirmish at the Verin Shorzha border point in Armenia’s Gegharkunik district.

