Armenian soldier killed in shootout with Azerbaijani forces

YEREVAN: An Armenian soldier was killed on Tuesday in a border shootout with Azerbaijani forces, Armenia’s defence ministry said, with tensions still high after last September’s war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh district. It said that the situation was now "calm" after the skirmish at the Verin Shorzha border point in Armenia’s Gegharkunik district.