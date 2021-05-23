Condolence reference held for journalist

MINGORA: A condolence reference was held in the memory of a journalist Faqir Gul Cha Cha here on Saturday.

The journalists organised the condolence reference at the Swat Press Club. Faqir Gul Cha Cha, who was associated with government owned channel from Swat, died on May 12 due to cardiac arrest.

Swat Press Club president Mahboob Ali, Swat Press Club Chief Organizer Ghulam Farooq, Electronic Media Association Swat president Shahzad Alam and Swat Union of Journalists president Fazal Rahim Khan along with other members of the press club attended the condolence reference.

“Faqir Gul Cha Cha was a fearless journalist and led a simple life,” said Mahboob Ali, adding that he taught the young journalists techniques of video journalism. Collective prayers were also offered for the departed soul.

The journalists assured the family members of the late journalist of every possible help.

Earlier, a cheque for Rs200,000 was presented to the bereaved family from the Swat Press Club. The elder son of Faqir Gul Cha Cha thanked the journalist community for financial aid and holding the condolence reference in the memory of his father.