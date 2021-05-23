CM for creation of awareness among people about Sehat Card Plus scheme

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the social health protection scheme (Sehat Card Plus) of the provincial government as a flagship scheme at national level and directed the high ups of health and information departments to devise an effective communication strategy to give maximum information and awareness to the masses at the grassroots.

He was chairing a meeting regarding the Sehat Card Plus Scheme here. Besides provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub and Kamran Bangash, the meeting was attended by high ups of Information and Health Departments, said a handout.

The chief minister said that the public must know about the free treatment facilities covered in the scheme and the empanelled health service delivery outlets where they can avail the free treatment facilities.

Mahmood Khan said that the scheme was a public-friendly initiative of the provincial government, under which free treatment facilities were being provided to 100 percent population of the province.

He added that the provincial government is planning to include the free treatment of more diseases under the scheme to make it a comprehensive package of social health protection.

The chief minister remarked that liver transplant would be included in Sehat Card Plus Scheme in the upcoming financial budget and added that the government is also considering to include OPD services for government employees in the scheme.

He directed the authorities concerned that in order to have maximum impact, communication campaigns for the purpose be designed in all local dialects of the province keeping in view the requirements of the target audience.