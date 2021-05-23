Work on Rs690m road project inaugurated in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Provincial minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan has performed the groundbreaking of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor interchange to Karakoram Highway road with Rs690 million funds here on Saturday.

“The provincial government has been promoting tourism in the Hazara and Malakand divisions and this artery would link Hazara Expressway with Karakoram Highway and then with Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road,” Akbar Ayub Khan told the groundbreaking ceremony held here.

Special Advisor to Chief Minister on Communication and Works Department Riaz Khan and Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that the 3km artery would be a dual carriageway and state of the art facility.

“The Kaghan valley of Mansehra district welcomes around 5 million tourists every year and the provincial government has been working to enhance this number to almost double and this is why such a major communication project is being initiated here,” he added.

The minister said it was a highly important road project which would link Hazara Expressway with Karakoram Highway and then to Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.

“We would soon lay the foundation stone of the Datta road with Rs1.75 billion to reduce the traffic burden from Mansehra city and its suburbs and divert traffic from KKH to MNJ road for the convenience of the tourists,” he added.