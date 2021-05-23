close
Sun May 23, 2021
May 23, 2021

Real problems

Newspost

 
May 23, 2021

A few days back, a TV show focused on the real issues of the people of Pakistan, which included the issues relating to education, health and justice. The show was the voice of the downtrodden and called for the attention of the sitting government. People are no more interested in dirty politics and want the government to resolve their problems.

Every other day, talk shows discuss politics by inviting politicians who blame each other and never really talk about the country’s problems. The media should repeatedly conduct shows that focus on people’s issues.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

