Without power

As soon as the holy month of Ramazan ended, different parts of Khairpur Mirs started facing the continue problem of power outages. Because of the Covid-19 outbreak, many students returned to their villages. Now, they have to attend online classes to continue their education. However, the problem of electricity shortages has made it nearly impossible for students to attend online classes.

The higher authoritie are requested to take immediate action and ensure that all areas of Khairpur Mirs are receiving an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Jhanzaib Laghari

Khairpur Mirs