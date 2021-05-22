Pakistan hands over three JF-17 aircraft to Nigeria

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan handed over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigeria on the 57th anniversary of air force of the friendly country on Friday.

"Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra formally handed over the aircraft to Nigerian Air Force during a graceful ceremony held at Nigerian Air Force Base, Makudri, to mark the 57th anniversary of Nigerian Air Force," a spokesman for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said.

Minister of Defence of Nigeria Major General (retd) Bashir Magashi was the guest of honour representing the President while Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was invited to attend the ceremony as the special guest of Nigerian Air Force.

Addressing the ceremony, the guest of honour expressed gratitude for sustained bilateral cooperation and partnership for enhancing Nigerian Air Force capabilities to meet Nigeria’s security challenges.