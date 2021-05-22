Shafqat Mahmood, Korean envoy discuss education matters

Islamabad : The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo called upon the Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood on Friday here.

Shafqat Mahmood was accompanied by his team from both of the ministries under his portfolio. Suh Sangpyo discussed with Shafqat Mahmood the rich Buddhist heritage that exists in Pakistan and the need for its preservation and promot ion to the world.

Suh Sangpyo stated that through the interest and commitment of the Government of the Republic of Korea, the National Cultural Heritage Administration of the Republic of Korea is in the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Heritage and Cultural Division of Pakistan for an initial grant of $4 million that will focus upon the preservation of Gandhara Buddist Heritage.

Suh Sangpyo also shared with Shafqat Mahmood that only 1,500 Pakistani graduate students are currently studying in the Republic of Korea and he sees this as an opportunity to increase the educational collaboration and student to student exchanges between both countries in the fields of IT, engineering and similar skills based educational programs that can ultimately benefit Pakistan and increase further avenues for employment for its youth. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea hoped that this meeting would prove to be instrumental in further enhancing cultural and educational cooperation between the Government of Korea and the Government of Pakistan.