World urged to act against human rights violations in Palestine

Islamabad :Journalists and international experts from around the world have called upon the international community to unite and act against human rights violations in Palestine. They demanded an immediate halt to the atrocities of Israel and suggested taking the case of attacks on innocent people and media outlets to the International Court of Justice.

They were speaking at a webinar titled ‘Israeli aggression against humanity, press freedom and our responsibility’ organised by the National Press Club to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. The webinar was live-streamed on Facebook and Twitter and was addressed by a large number of prominent speakers from across the globe. The seminar was hosted by Secretary General National Press Club Anwar Raza and Vice President Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists Myra Imran.

The speakers said that for 73 years, the the international community has been watching silently the brutalities and violence of Israeli forces. They urged those who believe in humanity and human rights to come out on streets and pressurize their governments to take side with the weak and the victim to protect the lives and rights of Palestinians.

The webinar started with the introductory comments by Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Zaidi expressed disappointment over the reaction of Muslim countries and stressed for more reliance on the citizen’s activism. He suggested taking the cases of Israel’s aggression against media in the International Court of Justice.

Assistant Secretary-General for the Arab Medical Union and former Minister of Health and the Minister of Youth and Sports Palestine Basem Naim thanked the Pakistani people and the government for supporting the Palestinian cause. He shared the situation on the ground and said that more than 250 Palestinian people have been martyred with 63 children among them. The vaccination centre has been bombed and attacks continue on the infrastructure related to the basic needs of people.

As social media activist and Operations Manager of- We Are Not Numbers Palestine- Asmaa Tayeh spoke at the seminar, the sound of fighter jets bombing Gaza could be clearly heard by the seminar participants. She talked about the life of Palestinians and the condition of basic facilities.