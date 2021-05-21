14 arrested through Tenant Registration System

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Lahore police arrested 14 accused through Tenant Registration System and Hotel Eye, during the current month. Around 481 private employees and 05,860 tenants were registered and 28,046 people were brought into the data system through Hotel Eye Software. Four criminal record holders were arrested during the process of tenant registration.