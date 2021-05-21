â€˜Karachi with Palestineâ€™ march calls for end to Israeli brutalities

A large number of political workers and civil society activists on Thursday attended a march under the banner of â€˜Karachi with Palestineâ€™, while a number of religious parties, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, will hold protests in the cityâ€™s various parts, including outside the US Consulate, today (Friday). The residents of Karachi have been witnessing protests and rallies against Israelâ€™s aggression on a daily basis.

â€˜Karachi with Palestineâ€™ march

On Thursday afternoon, a large number of workers of various left-leaning groups, including the Awami Workers Party, and rights activists staged a protest march from Regal Chowk to the Karachi Press Club in solidarity with the Palestinians and against the Israeli government.

The participants held banners, Palestinian flags and placards with messages such as â€˜Free Palestineâ€™, â€˜I stand with Gazaâ€™, and â€˜Israel is a terrorist state, end occupationâ€™. They raised slogans in favour of Palestineâ€™s liberation and condemning imperialism, colonialism and apartheid.

Speakers said the Pakistanis fully supported the Palestiniansâ€™ resistance in all forms, and their support for the Palestine cause of liberation was unconditional. On Wednesday, hundreds of youths, mainly students, had taken part in a demonstration in Karachi to denounce Israelâ€™s continued attacks on Gaza, demanding that the Pakistani government and other world powers should intervene to stop the deadly violence. The protest held outside the KPC was joined by hundreds of students, local activists and showbiz celebrities.

Jamaat-e-Islami

As a part of the Jamaat-e-Islamiâ€™s nationwide protests against Israelâ€™s oppression in Gaza today, the religious party has announced it will hold a protest today Sharea Faisal, while the partyâ€™s young wing will organise a protest outside the US Consulate.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will address the rally on Sharea Faisal from Baloch Colony to Nursery, while JI deputy chief Usama Raza and JI Youth Wingâ€™s Karachi chief Hashim Abdali will also attend.

To show solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israelâ€™s aggression, the JI has also been planning to organise a Palestine March on Sunday in the city, and in this regard, its leaders have been meeting religious scholars, leaders of professional bodies and other stakeholders.

A JI Karachi chief Rehman-led delegation will meet today (Friday) Karachi Bar Association Naeem Qureshi at the city courts to invite the lawyersâ€™ fraternity to attend the Sunday rally. On Thursday, a JI delegation met prominent religious scholars Maulana Abdul Razzaq Sikandar and Maulana Saeed Sikandar. They appreciated the JIâ€™s initiative and assured it of their full cooperation and also appealed to their circle of influence to participate in the march as a gesture of solidarity with their Palestinian brothers.

Shia groups

Various Shia groups have also announced they will stage countrywide protests after Friday prayers to condemn the killing of innocent Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.

The Majlis Wahdat-ul-Mulsimeen has announced it will hold protests in Kharadar, Orangi Town, Malir Press Club, Malir City, Awami Colony Korangi and Hussain Hazara Goth after Friday prayers against Israeli brutalities. The Shia Ulema Council will also stage protests outside prominent mosques and the KPC after Friday prayers.