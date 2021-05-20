close
Thu May 20, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

Man rescued from 100ft deep well

National

May 20, 2021

LAHORE: Rescue 1122 rescued a 25-year-old man alive from a 100 feet deep well in Lakho Dher area Wednesday. He has been identified as Shabbir Ansari. He had fallen into the well while working around it. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency with specialised team search and rescue and recovered him alive by using modern technique.

