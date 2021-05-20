Man rescued from 100ft deep well

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Rescue 1122 rescued a 25-year-old man alive from a 100 feet deep well in Lakho Dher area Wednesday. He has been identified as Shabbir Ansari. He had fallen into the well while working around it. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency with specialised team search and rescue and recovered him alive by using modern technique.