Thu May 20, 2021
AFP
May 20, 2021

All eyes on Hizbullah

World

AFP
May 20, 2021

Beirut: Israel’s deadly Gaza offensive has many eyes trained on the Lebanese border for a Hizbullah reaction, but observers argue the Iran-backed movement is unlikely to risk an all-out conflict. Incidents at the border in recent days have raised the temperature but, with Lebanon already on its knees amid a deep political and economic crisis, the group seems intent on refraining from an escalation.

