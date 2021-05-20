All eyes on Hizbullah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beirut: Israel’s deadly Gaza offensive has many eyes trained on the Lebanese border for a Hizbullah reaction, but observers argue the Iran-backed movement is unlikely to risk an all-out conflict. Incidents at the border in recent days have raised the temperature but, with Lebanon already on its knees amid a deep political and economic crisis, the group seems intent on refraining from an escalation.