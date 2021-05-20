For public transport

This refers to the letter ‘Petrol prices’ (May 19) by Erum A Baig. The writer has rightly pointed out the flaws in the government’s current strategy of keeping petrol prices unchanged. The government is doing so to provide relief to people. However, in the international market, the price of oil has increased significantly. If it keeps the prices unchanged, how will the government deal with the loss of revenue? At present, the prices of petroleum products are the lowest in Pakistan. By increasing petrol prices, the government can also rein in car use – cars are the worst form of transportation. They are a source of pollution and are one of the main reasons for traffic jams. Our cities don’t have enough parking spaces, and the government will have to continue spending a lot of money on road infrastructure. Many countries have imposed heavy taxes on petroleum products to discourage car use.

The government’s current policy is actually providing relief to the elite. In the end, the financial burden of maintaining low prices of petrol and investing on road infrastructure will fall on the middle class and the poor. The government should increase the price of petrol to generate revenue and spend that money on strengthening the public transportation system. However, prices of diesel should remain unchanged as it is mostly consumed by public buses.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad