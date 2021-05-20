No final decision taken for matric exams date: Ghani

The Sindh government had not taken a final decision regarding the schedule of the matriculation examinations in the province.

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said this on Wednesday while chairing a meeting of the school education and literacy department in which discussed arrangements for the coming annual exams of matriculation and intermediate along with the revival of educational activities keeping in view the current pandemic situation.

The meeting was attended by School Education Secretary Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, Additional Secretary Dr Fauzia Khan, Sindh Board Committee and Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Chairman Dr Saeeduddin and others.

Ghani said various proposals had been put forward in the meeting of inter-provincial education ministers and suggestions sought from all the provinces regarding the restoration of educational activities and schedule of examinations.

He stated that in the last meeting of the steering committee, it was decided to start the matriculation exams on July 1 and the intermediate exams on July 28. "In view of the current situation, we have suspended the teaching process till May 23 in the light of the decision of the NCOC [National Command and Operation Centre] meeting and we will take up the matter further in the next meeting," he said.

The chairmen opined in the meeting that all the boards had completed preparations for holding the examinations on the scheduled dates. The education minister directed them to consider other options as well and prepare a report and submit it to him.

Ghani said no final decision had been taken about exams of the ninth and tenth classes. He also stated that compulsory examinations of all classes would be made held and no one would be promoted without examinations this year.