Four coronavirus patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Four coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan during the last 24 hours.

According to the hospital officials, Muhammad Rafique, 60, of Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Siddique, 75, Muhammad Ramazan, 55, and Maqsooda Bibi, 60, of Multan had tested positive for coronavirus and died at Nishtar Hospital during treatment.

Reportedly, some 238 suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients are getting treatment at the hospital. Some 86 people had tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours in Multan division out of 1,295 people. In Multan district some 70 people had tested positive for coronavirus out of 594 people. In Khanewal district only an individual had tested positive for the virus out of ten people, who were tested for the virus. In Lodhran district only one person had tested positive for the virus out of 179 people. In Vehari district, five people had tested positive for the virus out of 420.

Traffic police for strict adherence to traffic rules: City Traffic Police in collaboration with its Mobile Education Unit arranged a special session to create awareness among road-users and drivers with an aim to avoid accidents and ensure road safety.Following instruction from SP Highway Patrol Huma Naseeb, the officials distributed pamphlets and issued certain instructions on 19 Kassi, Vehari-Multan Road.

Inspector Suhail, ASI Javed Arbi, and some other officials also ticketed vehicles on violation of traffic rules. The drivers were instructed to use seat belts, follow one-way and avoid rash driving.

Similarly, motorcyclists were directed to wear helmets and keep motorcycles at extreme of side-lane and avoid use of mobile phones during driving. The drivers were instructed to install reflectors. Similarly, the officials stated that passengers should also follow SOPs to avoid pandemic.

Profit generating farming techniques for farmers: Agriculture department will introduce maximum profit generating farming to guide farmers, improve their living standards and boost agriculture sector. In a meeting chaired by Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel, the officials presented a special plan to promote profit generating farming techniques. Under this plan, maximum profit generating crops, fruit plants and vegetables would be sown in an acre, at every government farms.

The sowing will be completed by August.

Ateel said demonstration plots comprised of one acre would be introduced at every government farm.

The demonstration plots will help create awareness amongst farmers, how to earn maximum by limiting input cost. About 67 per cents farmers have less than one hectare land in the country. The government is very much interested in improving living standard of the small farmers, he observed. About demonstration plots, he stated that fruit plants, crops and vegetables would be sown simultaneously. Similarly, organic inputs will be used in these plots. Saqib also directed officials to establish bird-nests so that the birds could abolish pests in the crops. He also promised to offer handsome prizes to the officials in case they perform well.

On this occasion, additional secretary agriculture task force Barak Ullah Khan, Additional Secretary Admin Syed Naveed Aalam, Deputy Secretary Asif Raza and many other officers were also present.