Wed May 19, 2021
26 prisoners released

SARGODHA: Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Syed Anjum Raza Tuesday visited the district jail Sargodha, along with Civil Judge Azhar Humayun, and ordered release of 26 prisoners involved in petty crime. The judges inspected different blocks of the jail and checked food and security arrangements for the prisoners.

