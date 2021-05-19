Pulmonary fibrosis detected in coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Doctors at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, detected pulmonary fibrosis in a coronavirus patient, who later on died. The pulmonary fibrosis was detected accidentally in a COVID-19 patient, who happened to be a close relative of a doctor. Talking to reporters, Assistant Professor and Senior Registrar at Nishtar Hospital medicine ward Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq said pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that occurs when lung tissues get damaged and it becomes more difficult for lungs of a patient to work properly. He said when pulmonary fibrosis worsens then a patient experiences breathlessness, fatigue, muscle pain and cough. It has been learnt that the scarring associated with pulmonary fibrosis can be caused by a multitude of factors. But in most cases, doctors cannot pinpoint what is causing the problem. Physicians at Nishtar Hospital said lungs damaged by pulmonary fibrosis cannot be repaired. A senior physician observed that detection of fibrosis needs in depth study and investigation. Pulmonologists say lung fibrosis stiffens lung tissues and makes it harder for a patient to breathe properly, sometimes requiring oxygen support.