Pulmonary fibrosis detected in coronavirus

MULTAN: Doctors at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, detected pulmonary fibrosis in a coronavirus patient, who later on died. The pulmonary fibrosis was detected accidentally in a COVID-19 patient, who happened to be a close relative of a doctor. Talking to reporters, Assistant Professor and Senior Registrar at Nishtar Hospital medicine ward Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq said pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that occurs when lung tissues get damaged and it becomes more difficult for lungs of a patient to work properly. He said when pulmonary fibrosis worsens then a patient experiences breathlessness, fatigue, muscle pain and cough. It has been learnt that the scarring associated with pulmonary fibrosis can be caused by a multitude of factors. But in most cases, doctors cannot pinpoint what is causing the problem. Physicians at Nishtar Hospital said lungs damaged by pulmonary fibrosis cannot be repaired. A senior physician observed that detection of fibrosis needs in depth study and investigation. Pulmonologists say lung fibrosis stiffens lung tissues and makes it harder for a patient to breathe properly, sometimes requiring oxygen support.