Three abducted in Kasur incidents

KASUR: Three people, including a man and two married women, were abducted here on Tuesday.

Accused Saifullah and Asad allegedly abducted Rafiq, a 35-year-old nephew of Elias, from his shop near Shamkot village. Accused Bashir and others allegedly abducted Akram’s wife Shahnaz Bibi near Chak 7. Accused Musharraf, Gulzar and others allegedly abducted Khalil’s wife Zarina Bibi near Bia Singh village, Allahabad.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide near Kot Rukan Din Khan on Tuesday. Zain ended his life by shooting himself. The motive behind eth incident is said to be that his parents were not contracting his marriage as per his choice.