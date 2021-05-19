Muslim man forced to chant Hindu slogans, killed in India

ISLAMABAD: A Muslim man was abducted and beaten to death in India’s Haryana state while he was returning home after buying medicines, international media reported Tuesday. His family said Asif was lynched by a mob and was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram. Two of his cousins were injured in the attack too.

The police, however, said it was not a hate crime but an outcome of an old enmity. The deceased’s uncle, Maktoob Khan, said that Asif’s car was intercepted by a group of men and he was thrashed by them. “They abused Asif and his cousins and forced them to say Jai Shri Ram,” Maktoob Khan said.