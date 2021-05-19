Wheat yield 28.75m metric tons: Aleem

LAHORE:Senior & Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the record production of wheat in the history of the country has reached 28.75 million metric tons as per the data till date.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Senior & Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the agrarian reforms led by Prime Minister Imran Khan have had a positive impact and according to a comparative review of the last 10 years, the wheat crop and production has increased significantly in 2021 which is a good omen for the country. The wheat production has increased by 5 million metric tons this year as compared to previous ones, he said and adding Punjab will be self-sufficient in wheat this year. He said that PM wanted to give the best compensation to farmers and cultivators for their labour so in spite of all the problems he has increased the official price of wheat to the farmers to Rs 1800 per maund. He mentioned that wheat has been procured across Punjab at the same rate. He said that instructions have been given to secure record production of wheat and for this purpose the Food Department will fulfill its responsibilities and ensure safety of all wheat. He said that the government would not compromise on the supply of basic commodities like wheat, flour and sugar to the citizens, adding that PM was taking personal interest in the matter.