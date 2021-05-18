Imran failed to provide relief to masses even during Eid: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the PTI government over unprecedented inflation, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to provide any relief to the masses even during the Eid period.

“Just over the festive period of Eid, people had to contend with 30% inflation of clothes and shoe prices and if the prime minister couldn’t control inflation even on the occasion of Eid, how could people expect any empathy from him on a daily basis,” he said in a statement on Monday. He said the PTI government has decimated the purchasing power of the masses. “Championing a fraudulent slogan of change, the government has robbed people of even the few joys they could indulge in,” he added.

He said while the prime minister is busy violating his own government’s directives by visiting Nathia Gali during Eid holidays, the country has been abandoned to suffer the miseries his government has unleashed on the populace. He lamented that the increase in meat prices of Rs 200 per kg over the Eid period is a clear sign of the prime minister’s sheer failure.

“The selected prime minister continues to wreak havoc on the common man, with mafias given carte blanche to artificially and arbitrarily hike prices,” he said, adding that people are fed up with the PTI government and its inability to tackle rampant inflation across the country. “The selected prime minister is trying to fraudulently claim credit for the revolutionary Benazir Income Support Programme, thinking that a simple name change would fool the masses into thinking he cared for them,” he said.