PML-N leader says agitation against govt soon

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central senior vice president Sardar Mohammad Yousuf has said that his party is going to launch a street agitation against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“The PTI government has failed to address the core issues of the high inflation and unemployment. It has also lost the public support and is liable to be punished for its wrong policies,” Yousuf told a public meeting held in Mundachija on Monday.

Former district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam and others also addressed the gathering.Yousuf, who is also the parliamentary leader of his party in the KP Assembly, said that PML-N had planned a street agitation in a meeting chaired by the party’s president Shahbaz Sharif before the start of Ramazan

“All is set for our street agitation and we would hold huge public meetings first at the divisional headquarters in the KP and then in other towns and cities,” he said.

The PML- N leaser said that the gatherings would be addressed by the central leadership including Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Mariam Nawaz. He invited his supporters and people as a whole to join hands with PML-N to oust the incumbent government from power.