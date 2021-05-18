close
Tue May 18, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

PMA condemns Israeli barbarism in Gaza

Lahore

Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has strongly condemned the continuous barbaric bombardment on civilian apartments in Gaza by Israeli fighter jets resulting in large number of casualties including children and women.

In a statement issued here on Monday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that the situation has created a human and health calamity. ‘So far approximately 200 Palestinians have been killed including 85 children and 34 women and more than 1300 people have been wounded in these brutal attacks’, he said. He said International Committee of the Red Cross has called for rapid, safe and unimpeded movement for ambulances, doctors, paramedics, other hospital staff, clinic staff and volunteers for the provision of medical services in Gaza.

