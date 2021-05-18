World Hypertension Day: ‘Over half of Pak population suffers from high BP’

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that more than half of Pakistani population suffers from high blood pressure which causes many dangerous and life threatening diseases in the human body; he expressed these views on the eve of World Hypertension Day on Monday.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the Principal said that the causes of this disease include tension, depression and domestic problems as well as the provision of inadequate food and unhealthy environment. He mentioned that as Muslims we must follow the teachings of Islam. He said that in the present circumstances, high blood pressure has become a rapidly spreading disease which is caused due to hotel foods especially junk items.

Speaking on World Hypertension Day, Prof Tahir Siddique and Prof of Medicine Dr Abdul Aziz said that in view of the current situation of corona, patients with high blood pressure need to be more careful as people with the disease are more susceptible to corona virus. Dr Laila Shafiq and Dr Komal Sikandar said that blood pressure causes brain hemorrhage, diabetes and kidney diseases especially for women, high blood pressure during pregnancy can be dangerous. They said that women should pay special attention to their blood pressure during pregnancy and should not take any kind of risk.

1,352 cops vaccinated: Corona Vaccination Centre at District Police Lines Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh, under the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, has been providing vaccination facilities to the police personnel on daily basis. Senior Police officers are continuously monitoring the vaccination process and standard of facilities being provided to the police officers and officials at this Vaccination Centre. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar informed that as many as 1352 police personnel above age of 40 years have so far been vaccinated at this centre during last five days. Around ten thousand police personnel will be vaccinated at this Centre. Dogar directed the MS Hospital to provide best possible facilities to the police personnel visiting the Vaccination Centre.

The scope of facilities provided at THQ Police hospital has also been expanded as Police personnel with the age of 30 years and above are now being vaccinated along with their family members at this centre. The number of data entry and registration counters has also been increased to meet the target of vaccination in given timeline, CCPO Lahore concluded.