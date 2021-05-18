Journalists protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians, media houses

A large number of journalists attended a protest organised by the Karachi Press Club on Monday to condemn in the strongest words possible the Zionist state of Israel for its air and ground strikes against the people of Palestine and media houses.

They deplored the killings of innocent people of Gaza, including women, children, infants, elderly people and youths at the hands of Zionist forces in the holy land of Palestine. KPC acting president Shazia Hasan, secretary-general Rizwan Bhatti, governing body member Hamidur Rehman, and leaders of various factions of the Karachi Union of Journalists, including Rashid Aziz, Moosa Kaleem, Fahim Siddiqui, Ejaz Ahmed, Jang Employees Union president Rafiq Bashir, spoke to the protestâ€™s participation.

Speakers slammed the Zionist regime of Israel for carrying out airstrikes at the building in Gaza housing the Al-Jazeera and the Associated Press (AP) offices during the unilaterally declared war against Palestine.

The airstrikes, they added, not only pulled down the building leaving the members of media at the risk of losing their lives, but also exposed Tell Avivâ€™s claim about press freedom.

The Zionist regime of Israel also showed the event not the slightest respect for press and media freedom covering the war, they remarked. The fresh offense into Gaza has given a rise to threats for journalists in the war-hit zones of Palestine by Israel, they added.

The journalist leaders demanded that the UN should also come up with a comprehensive and durable plan to end the Zionist rule over the state of Palestine and undertake efforts to enforce its declarations.

The UN should also step up protection for the journalist community in Palestine and inside the Zionist state of Israel, following the airstrike on media houses in Gaza, they said. The world, already embattled with the deadly Covid-19, besides growing climate chaos, could not be ready to see the spread of war in the Middle East and elsewhere as a result of this Israeli aggression.

The KPC and journalist leaders extended complete support for the entire journalist fraternity of Palestine, particularly the members of Al-Jazeera and the AP facing life threats from the Jewish regime of Israel while covering the war.