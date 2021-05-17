JI to hold protest against Israel on 21st

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj ul Haq on Sunday announced nationwide protests against Israel's oppression in Gaza on Friday, May 21, Jang reported.

As per details, Haq plans to lead protests in Islamabad against the massacre in Gaza being conducted by the Israeli Army, on May 21. The JI chief, in a statement, called on the nation to take part in the protest for the rights of Palestinians, saying that human tragedies are taking place on a daily basis in the occupied land of Palestine.

Haq said the United Nations and American human rights activists are deaf and dumb, calling upon the Muslim Ummah to stand with the Palestinians during their hour of need. He stressed that Muslimrulers must go beyond statements and tweets, urging Muslim countries to formulate a plan of action to protect the lives, property, and honour of the citizens of Gaza.