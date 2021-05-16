Palestine Solidarity Day to be observed today

Islamabad : Palestine Solidarity Day will be observed across the country on Sunday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and highlight Zionist brutalities against the innocent Palestinian Muslims.

Talking to media the leaders of Milli Yakjehti Council Raja Nasir Abbas, Syed Saqib Akbar and others said motorcycle rallies with SOPs (standard operating procedures) would be arranged in different cities to mark the Day and denounce Israeli actions against Palestinian Muslims.

A car rally will be taken out from Community Centre, Karachi Company to D Chowk, Islamabad.

Leaders and workers of component parties of Milli Yakjehti Council will participate in the rallies on Sunday.

They said the Pakistani people do not compromise on their religion, and sacred religious places. The oppressed Palestinians have created a wave of awareness across the globe.