Walk-in vaccination of above 40 begins

LAHORE: As per instructions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Punjab government has started walk-in vaccination of over 40 years of age at its designated COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) informed that, after a break of two Eid holidays, the vaccination centres have resumed operations on Saturday. The vaccination will continue from 8am till 8pm every day, while Friday will be closed holiday. The citizens over the age of 40 years may visit any vaccination centre and get vaccinated against COVID-19 on presentation of their ID card. “People may register their complaint at 1033,” says the spokesman of P&SHD.