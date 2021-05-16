Minor sisters among 12 die in road mishaps during Eid days

Two minor sisters and six youngsters were among 12 people who lost their lives in various road tragedies during the three days of Eidul Fitr in Karachi. Two people also died of electrocution during the holidays.

The minor sisters were killed and their mother injured in a traffic accident on Airport Link Road within the limits of the Airport police station on the first day of Eid.

The minors were identified as four-year-old Khadija, daughter of Babar, and six-year-old Hiba, and their mother as Barka, 35. Police said that two young women, who were also sisters, were also injured in the accident. They were identified as Fahimda, 22, daughter of Ahsan, and her younger sister Faiza, 20. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Police said the accident took place when an unidentified speedy vehicle hit a rickshaw in which the victims were travelling. Police have registered a case and investigations are under way.

In another accident, 18-year-old Ovais, son of Ghulam Hussain, died near Jail Chowrangi within the limits of the New Town police station on the first day of Eidul Fitr. The body was shifted to the JPMC.

On the second day of Eid, a young man died and another was injured in a road accident near the Northern bypass within the Sacchal police’s remits. The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the victims were yet to be identified.

A motorcyclist died after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle on MT Khan Road within the limits of the Jackson police station. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Qurban, son of Mir Abbasi. The body was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

In a similar accident, a teenager, identified as Mubashir, 18, son of Mehtab, died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area. The body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said that the deceased was a resident of the same area.

Within the Gadap City police’s limits, 22-year-old Amir, son of Sultan, and Kamran, 20, son of Amin, were injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle. The injured youths were taken to the JPMC.

Also in Gadap City area, an unidentified young man died in a road tragedy near Dunba Goth. The body was moved to a morgue for identification purpose.

In another accident within the Gadap City police’s remits, 42-year-old Shahzad, son of Shabbir Hussain, died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near DHA City.

On the third day of Eidul Fitr, two people died in an accident on the Native Jetty Bridge within the Jackson police’s remits. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where the victims were identified as 42-year-old Irfan, son of Abbas, and Ahmed, 40, son of Usman.

The two men were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy vehicle hit and killed them, police said, adding that the victims were friends and residents of the Baldia Town area.

Within the limits of the Shah Latif police station, a 25-year-old man, Rahim, son of Siddiq, died after a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle in the Bhens Colony area. The body was transported to the JPMC.

Meanwhile, two people were electrocuted to death in the city during the Eid holidays. A 35-year-old man, Munawar, died at his house located within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station on the first day of Eidul Fitr after he suffered electric shocks while doing some electric work.

In the other incident, 25-year-old Rafiullah, son of Sarwar Khan, was electrocuted to death in the Macchar Colony area. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formalities.